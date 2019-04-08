Special weather statement includes rain, freezing rain, snow
Winter storm could bring 'prolonged periods of freezing rain'
Another winter storm on its way to P.E.I. could consume much of the weekend.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement.
The precipitation is expected to start as rain Saturday afternoon. That will continue through the night before temperatures fall below freezing Sunday morning and the rain changes over to snow. Freezing rain is expected in the transition.
"There will be prolonged periods of freezing rain possible across the Island," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.
"Even a little bit of freezing rain is just a mess, and I think we're going to see a lot."
The snow, when it comes, is forecast to continue through Sunday night.
Warming up
In advance of the storm it is going to be windy.
The wind will start blowing out of the south and southwest around noon Friday. Temperatures, sitting about -13 C at 6 a.m., will climb to the freezing mark later in the afternoon.
On Saturday, temperatures will march upwards again before the rain comes, possibly reaching double digits in some Island communities.
With files from Island Morning
