Risk of freezing rain in special weather statement

Tuesday morning's commute could include some weather problems on P.E.I.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Tuesday through Wednesday morning. A storm will bring the full mix of winter weather to the Island: snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, rain and strong winds.

A couple of centimetres of snow are expected overnight, before a changeover to rain early in the morning.

"In that transition we do have a risk of some freezing rain," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"Early tomorrow morning travel will be tricky."

The snow will be followed by about 10 millimetres of rain driven by wind gusts that could peak as high was 80 km/h.

The Confederation Bridge is warning traffic restrictions due to the wind are possible Tuesday morning starting as early as 6 a.m. and lasting until around 1 o'clock in the afternoon.

