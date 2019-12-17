Voluntary ID cards will remain free on P.E.I.
Voluntary provincial ID cards will remain free for Islanders who don't have a driver's licence, according to the provincial government.
No fee as long as licence hasn't been suspended or cancelled
IDs and drivers' licences have been provided at no cost for the past year, but the province recently announced that it would again be charging $116 for a five-year driver's licence and $50 for a voluntary ID starting Jan. 1.
But new regulations passed by cabinet say there will be no fee as long as the person doesn't hold a driver's licence, and as long as their licence hasn't been suspended or cancelled.
The Liberals had been pushing for the IDs to remain free.
