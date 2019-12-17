Voluntary ID cards will remain free on P.E.I.

Voluntary provincial ID cards will remain free for Islanders who don't have a driver's licence, according to the provincial government.

IDs and drivers' licences have been provided at no cost for the past year, but the province recently announced that it would again be charging $116 for a five-year driver's licence and $50 for a voluntary ID starting Jan. 1.

But new regulations passed by cabinet say there will be no fee as long as the person doesn't hold a driver's licence, and as long as their licence hasn't been suspended or cancelled.

The Liberals had been pushing for the IDs to remain free.

