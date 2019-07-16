'More than books': Free summer breakfast program begins at Confed Centre library

The Confederation Centre Public Library in Charlottetown is offering a free breakfast program for the first time.

The program began earlier this month and will continue until the fall. It takes place weekdays from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and offers fresh fruit, yogurt, cheese and bagels for free to anyone.

Librarians said they wanted to fill the gap left by school breakfast programs in the summer.

Regional librarian Beth Clinton said the program isn't only for children, it's a chance to help anyone.

"Folks just stop in grab what they like," said Clinton. "People just like the idea … I forgot breakfast, I can grab something here. It's really nice."

Clinton said librarians got the idea from a similar program at the Halifax library.

Community hubs

The program is paid for by a $2,500 grant from the provincial Department of Agriculture. One of the aims is to promote locally-grown food.

Clinton says the library has become a community hub. (John Robertson/CBC)

"We're doing our best to buy locally and buy from local vendors," said Clinton.

In the first two weeks, the program welcomed about 20 people per day.

Clinton said the library has been offering more than books for many years. It now lends musical instruments and sporting equipment and offers workshops on 3D printing.

"Rather than people seeing us as places to just come and sit and read quietly, we're really more community hubs."

More P.E.I. news