Too many tattered, unusable items being dropped off at P.E.I. free store

The operator of a store that has been helping people in need in Summerside, P.E.I., says too many items are being dropped off that are either dirty or broken and can't be used.

The Free Store is located in the basement of National Bank on Water Street and offers clothes, furniture and household items for free three times a month.

It doesn't have the means to repair or clean many items, so to the landfill they go.

"We're bursting at the seams," said Belinda Woods.

Wood runs the store with the help of a small, dedicated group of volunteers who show up every week and work hard to sort through dozens of bags and boxes to get as much stock ready and on the floor.

"There's definitely a strong need," she said. "People wait for hours in the lineup before we open every time."

Any items that are ripped, torn, broken or have missing pieces are automatically disposed of.

Wood said it costs her almost $100 a month to have a truck and trailer load of unusable items taken to a landfill. Cash that "comes directly out of my pocket," she said.

'We don't have the time'

It's not just damaged items either.

If someone donates clothes, for example, and they're heavy smoker, that's something that can't be put out because customers could have allergies, she said.

We are hoping that it does make a difference for people. — Belinda Woods

"We don't have any facilities to clean any of these items," Woods said. "My husband I work full-time, we don't have the time.

"It's easier to throw away a few things at home than for us to throw away a bunch of that."

Despite added costs, Woods doesn't plan to slow down.

"We can't do it without donations," she said. "We're really really grateful that people have … bought into this and realize that it's a need.

Woods asks that any donated clothing, footwear, children's toys and household items be clean and in good condition.

"We are hoping that it does make a difference for people," she said.

