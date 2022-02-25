Free school supplies put students on same level, parents say

Parents on P.E.I. say free school supplies will not only save them money but also provide more equality among the students.

In the provincial budget released Thursday, the province announced an investment of more than $750,000 for all public school students from grades K-9.

Crystal Vanderaa, who has a child at Spring Park Elementary School in Charlottetown, said it will save her more than $100 a year and cut down on the waste parents have at the end of the school year.

It also means one child's supplies won't be better or worse than the child's in the desk next to them.

"I really like the fact that kids will all go to school on the same playing field, all have the same supplies, nobody will have something different," Vanderaa said.

Crystal Vanderaa says she spends more than $100 a year on school supplies for her child. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

Heather Mullen, president of the P.E.I. Home and School Federation, agrees, and said any assistance is appreciated.

"I think all parents feel the crunch of back to school and all the expenses that come with that, so that will be helpful and also to create some equity within the students too, so that all the students coming back to school have the same school supplies," she said.

"That's always kind of an important way to start your school year, as well."

On top of school supplies, the provincial government also announced free Island-wide transit for anyone under 18. Mullen said that support will help families living in rural P.E.I.