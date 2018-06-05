Free parking to continue through June in Charlottetown

Parking will remain free at meters and city parkades in Charlottetown at least until the end of June.

The Queen Street and Pownal parkades will also remain free. The Fitzroy Parkade is closed for construction.

Downtown business groups requested free parking continue to help spur business slowed by COVID-19, said Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown.

He said it will also help people with some of the financial stress caused by the pandemic.

Parking commissionaires will still be issuing tickets for cars blocking driveways, loading zones or parked illegally in spots designated for people with disabilities.

Parking has been free in Charlottetown since April. Brown said the projected revenue loss from meters and parkades is about $220,000 a month.

He said a decision on whether to continue with free parking for July will be made near the end of June.

