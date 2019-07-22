Moms offering free hugs during P.E.I. Pride Week and beyond

Teressa Peters of Charlottetown is a hugger — she has founded Free Mom Hugs Canada, a group of people who want to offer hugs and support to P.E.I.'s LGBTQ community.

The group is Christian-based and is modelled on a similar group in the United States. On the weekend some of its 60 members attended the P.E.I. Pride kickoff barbecue to offer hugs.

"It's just about being present and providing hugs to people who may be disowned from their families or maybe just are having a bad day and they just want a hug," said Peters, adding "I'm a doer."

The group will be at Peake's Quay this coming Wednesday to offer hugs or talk. They will also have a corner at the Pride parade Saturday where anyone can get a hug.

Peters said she hopes Free Mom Hugs grows beyond P.E.I.'s borders into a national movement.

"Hopefully in every major city and town there can be at least one person who is willing to say 'I'll be a free mom hug[ger],' then I can help them do pop-ups," she said.

Wedding hugs

Peters has already received an invitation to support a complete stranger at their wedding in a few weeks.

Peters says she hopes the group spreads across Canada. (Travis Kingdon/CBC News)

Jaime Barnes is from Souris and reached out to the Free Mom Hugs Facebook page about her upcoming wedding. She is marrying a woman and much of her family is unable or refusing to attend from out-of-province, she said.

Peters said she didn't even have to think twice before saying yes.

"We spoke for an hour and a half last week on the phone and I was like, 'Absolutely, I will be at your wedding,'" said Peters.

'There are a lot of allies'

Barnes said the support means a lot.

Jaime Barnes has asked Peters to support her on her upcoming wedding day. (Travis Kingdon/CBC News)

"Everybody deserves to feel like they have some support. And sometimes that support can be from your family, and sometimes it can't. You never really know what you're going to get with your family," said Barnes.

Having Peters at the wedding will help send a message to others as well, said Barnes.

"[It will] show other people that are coming that there are a lot of allies and that they don't have to be afraid to support us as well," Barnes said.

Peters also took Barnes's fiancée shopping for a wedding dress.

Peters says she chose a lioness for the group's logo because they ferociously protect their young. (Travis Kingdon/CBC News)

