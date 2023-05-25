Province extending free meningitis B vaccines to all P.E.I. post-secondary students

Free meningitis B vaccines are now being offered to all post-secondary students on Prince Edward Island.

The province previously made students in residence eligible for free vaccinations , but that has been expanded after new cases were diagnosed in Ontario.

"University-aged students are at a higher risk of invasive meningococcal disease (IMD), with up to 10 per cent of IMD cases being fatal," Chief Public Health Office Dr. Heather Morrison said in an email to CBC News.

"Due to recent awareness of two cases of meningococcal meningitis — both serotype B — in Ontario university students who did not reside in residence but participated in social activities, the decision was made to expand our program to all students attending university with the remaining supply of Men-B vaccine."

The meningococcal B vaccine is different from other vaccines that are already routinely administered to children and infants in Canada.

In P.E.I., the Men-C vaccine is administered to babies at 12 months of age, and then vaccines for types A, C, Y and W-135 are given to children as part of the school-based vaccination program in Grade 9.

Marilyn Barrett, director of the UPEI Health and Wellness Centre, says most students don't realize they have never been vaccinated against meningitis B. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

Bacteria that cause meningococcal disease are spread through direct contact with the saliva of an infected person — for example, through kissing or sharing utensils, drinking glasses, water bottles, toothbrushes, lipstick, vapes or cigarettes.

And while the disease is considered rare, post-secondary students are considered to be a high-risk group because they live, study and socialize in such close proximity to each other.

Three university students in Nova Scotia have died of meningitis B in the last three years.

It's 'circulating out there'

In the Atlantic provinces, "all the colleges, universities came together and we developed some materials on Men-B and then shared those out," said Marilyn Barrett, director of the UPEI Health and Wellness Centre. "We wanted to raise awareness that Men-B is circulating out there."

The university will be offering a vaccination clinic on Tuesday, Jan. 9. Students can also choose to make appointments through the UPEI Health and Wellness Centre to get their free shots.

Two shots are required, 28 days apart, and you're considered fully immunized 14 days later.

UPEI has already administered 569 doses since last year.

Representatives from the post-secondary institutions in the four Atlantic provinces got together to make posters and other materials encouraging students to get vaccinated. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

The director said that in her experience, most students and their parents do not realize they have never been vaccinated against the potentially deadly disease and are therefore not protected.

"I think people just should be informed," Barrett said. "I think you should know your risk factors. If you are living in a congregate living situation, you are at higher risk — and so come and see us."

Most provinces in Canada do not cover the cost of meningitis B vaccines for the general population. Islanders who are not post-secondary students can be vaccinated at pharmacies for a cost of $300 to 350.