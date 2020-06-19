Freely given: Islanders share ideas for gifts that don't cost a penny
Worried about spending more money on last-minute gifts? Maybe you don't have to!
'Tis the season for gift giving, but many people are feeling strapped for cash this year.
If you're worried about spending more money this week as you shop for last minute gifts, maybe there's a different kind of gift to consider.
We reached out to Islanders on social media for suggestions of presents that are meaningful — but free. And thanks to their generous feedback, we've compiled this list of 10 thoughtful gifts that cost absolutely nothing.
1. A helping hand
Islanders are no strangers to helping one another, as witnessed during and after post-tropical storm Fiona, and more recently through our Feed A Family campaign where we've seen individuals, families, schools, businesses and organizations come together with a common goal of filling 4,000 food hampers for people in need this holiday season.
It's no wonder then that the number one idea for gifts that cost no money involved Islanders lending a helping hand to others. Whether these gifts come in the form of a homemade coupon or just a note in a Christmas card, here are some of the suggestions.
"Do their chores," wrote Anna Farquhar, echoed by Barbara Lane who said "A 'gift certificate' worth some of your time to complete a chore/job for the receiver."
Maria Terstege suggested: "Shovelling for an elderly relative or neighbour," and "offer to carpool for a week/month."
From Shelley Mills Richard: "Offer to do cleaning for someone, take them on errands."
And Priscilla Hamelin suggested: "A smile! A kind word! Helping someone with parcels! Helping someone cross the street!"
Maria Terstege had a helpful gift suggestion that an exhausted parent or caregiver might be thrilled to receive, especially after the busy leadup to the holidays: "Babysit at no cost."
2. A collection of favourite recipes
Pauline Affleck Hager suggests taking a photo album and, instead of photos, insert your favourite recipes. This could also be done with a binder that's no longer being used for school.
3. Nature's bounty
From Dana Cole, an idea that comes from outdoors.
"Centrepiece or outdoor planter made from foraging nature."
On a similar theme, @brittginger on Instagram suggested "a hand-gathered sea glass collection."
4. Music to their ears
Monica Bambrick wondered: "Do people still make mix tapes? Could never go wrong with a customized playlist on a CD."
The good news is people do indeed still make playlists — on CDs as well as on various music apps.
From lists of retro songs to children's sing-alongs to a compilations of love songs, there are as many possibilities of music playlists as you can dream up with lots of articles online to help you if you're stuck.
5. Words from the heart
Julia Grinder Stewart had an idea for a gift someone could enjoy over and over again:
"A handwritten letter to say how much they mean to you."
On Instagram, @moon_miss22 had the same idea: "A heartfelt full page letter."
6. Homemade arts and crafts
"My daughter likes to make artwork for all our family members and they cherish everything she made," wrote Monica Bambrick on the Ask P.E.I. Facebook group. "Last year she gave out pet rocks. It was pretty cute."
Seems Monica's pretty crafty herself when it comes to gifts: "I have made keychains and ornaments for people for Christmas out of supplies I already had," she said.
@f.a.i.r.o.u.z_ on Instagram suggested making paper zines — which are homemade books or comics about anything you like.
7. Something you already have
Tracy Ward suggested: "Something you have that you don't really need or use anymore that might make a lovely gift for someone else." Books, puzzles, games, ornaments, pictures, knick knacks all spring to mind.
8. Food
Giving homebaked or homecooked food was also a common idea offered by Islanders.
From Maria Terstege: "Make extra at dinner and package it for a busy family" and "make a dozen extra holiday treats and give them as a gift."
Monica Bambrick: "If you have lots of baking items you could do like a baked good in a jar type of thing."
"A baked good from pantry staples" offered @brittginger on Instagram.
9. Teach a new skill
Know someone who'd like to learn how to knit? Change a flat tire? Make bread from scratch? Say basic phrases in a different language? Use the apps on a phone or tablet?
Shelley Mills Richard wrote: "teach someone a skill you have/something you know how to do."
10. Your time and friendship
Several Islanders suggested an invitation to a games night at home as a fun gift everyone can enjoy with friends or family, or a variation on that theme from Anna Farquhar who suggested "Watch a favourite movie together."
Others suggested simply picking up the phone to check in on someone to show them that you care, or going for a walk or having a cup of tea together.
Kathryn Anne Schelter wrote: "The gift of friendship and a great time spent together."
And finally, from Grant Kennedy:
"The best free gift of all is a hug. One size fits all and no one minds if you return it."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?