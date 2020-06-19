Freely given: Islanders share ideas for gifts that don't cost a penny

'Tis the season for gift giving, but many people are feeling strapped for cash this year.

If you're worried about spending more money this week as you shop for last minute gifts, maybe there's a different kind of gift to consider.

We reached out to Islanders on social media for suggestions of presents that are meaningful — but free. And thanks to their generous feedback, we've compiled this list of 10 thoughtful gifts that cost absolutely nothing.

1. A helping hand

Islanders are no strangers to helping one another, as witnessed during and after post-tropical storm Fiona, and more recently through our Feed A Family campaign where we've seen individuals, families, schools, businesses and organizations come together with a common goal of filling 4,000 food hampers for people in need this holiday season.

It's no wonder then that the number one idea for gifts that cost no money involved Islanders lending a helping hand to others. Whether these gifts come in the form of a homemade coupon or just a note in a Christmas card, here are some of the suggestions.

With winter upon us, Maria Terstege suggests 'shovelling for an elderly relative or neighbour.' (Jesara Sinclair/CBC)

"Do their chores," wrote Anna Farquhar, echoed by Barbara Lane who said "A 'gift certificate' worth some of your time to complete a chore/job for the receiver."

Maria Terstege suggested: "Shovelling for an elderly relative or neighbour," and "offer to carpool for a week/month."

From Shelley Mills Richard: "Offer to do cleaning for someone, take them on errands."

And Priscilla Hamelin suggested: "A smile! A kind word! Helping someone with parcels! Helping someone cross the street!"

Maria Terstege had a helpful gift suggestion that an exhausted parent or caregiver might be thrilled to receive, especially after the busy leadup to the holidays: "Babysit at no cost."

2. A collection of favourite recipes

Pauline Affleck Hager suggests taking a photo album and, instead of photos, insert your favourite recipes. This could also be done with a binder that's no longer being used for school.

3. Nature's bounty

From Dana Cole, an idea that comes from outdoors.

"Centrepiece or outdoor planter made from foraging nature."

On a similar theme, @brittginger on Instagram suggested "a hand-gathered sea glass collection."

@brittginger on Instagram suggests 'a handgathered sea glass collection.' (Clare MacKenzie/CBC)

4. Music to their ears

Monica Bambrick wondered: "Do people still make mix tapes? Could never go wrong with a customized playlist on a CD."

The good news is people do indeed still make playlists — on CDs as well as on various music apps.

From lists of retro songs to children's sing-alongs to a compilations of love songs, there are as many possibilities of music playlists as you can dream up with lots of articles online to help you if you're stuck.

5. Words from the heart

Julia Grinder Stewart had an idea for a gift someone could enjoy over and over again:

"A handwritten letter to say how much they mean to you."

'A handwritten letter to say how much they mean to you,' is a suggestion from Julia Grinder Stewart. (Shutterstock/Robie Online)

On Instagram, @moon_miss22 had the same idea: "A heartfelt full page letter."​​​​

6. Homemade arts and crafts

"My daughter likes to make artwork for all our family members and they cherish everything she made," wrote Monica Bambrick on the Ask P.E.I. Facebook group. "Last year she gave out pet rocks. It was pretty cute."

Seems Monica's pretty crafty herself when it comes to gifts: "I have made keychains and ornaments for people for Christmas out of supplies I already had," she said.

@f.a.i.r.o.u.z_ on Instagram suggested making paper zines — which are homemade books or comics about anything you like.

One of CBC P.E.I.'s Instagram followers, @f.a.i.r.o.u.z_ suggested making paper zines. (Courtesy of Kendra Yee)

7. Something you already have

Tracy Ward suggested: "Something you have that you don't really need or use anymore that might make a lovely gift for someone else." Books, puzzles, games, ornaments, pictures, knick knacks all spring to mind.

8. Food

Giving homebaked or homecooked food was also a common idea offered by Islanders.

From Maria Terstege: "Make extra at dinner and package it for a busy family" and "make a dozen extra holiday treats and give them as a gift."

Several Islanders suggested giving baked goods from staples in your pantry. (Karen Mair/CBC)

Monica Bambrick: "If you have lots of baking items you could do like a baked good in a jar type of thing."

"A baked good from pantry staples" offered @brittginger on Instagram.

9. Teach a new skill

Know someone who'd like to learn how to knit? Change a flat tire? Make bread from scratch? Say basic phrases in a different language? Use the apps on a phone or tablet?

Shelley Mills Richard wrote: "teach someone a skill you have/something you know how to do."

10. Your time and friendship

Several Islanders suggested an invitation to a games night at home as a fun gift everyone can enjoy with friends or family, or a variation on that theme from Anna Farquhar who suggested "Watch a favourite movie together."

Many Islanders love to gather, and several suggested inviting friends or family to a movie night or a games night. (Stephanie Brown/CBC News)

Others suggested simply picking up the phone to check in on someone to show them that you care, or going for a walk or having a cup of tea together.

Kathryn Anne Schelter wrote: "The gift of friendship and a great time spent together."

And finally, from Grant Kennedy:

"The best free gift of all is a hug. One size fits all and no one minds if you return it."