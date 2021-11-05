Free heat pumps promised for low-income P.E.I. households

The P.E.I. government has announced a new program that, starting Dec. 1, will provide free heat pumps for Island households making $35,000 or less annually.

And it's also promising to make the process of moving to electric-source heat easier. Eligible Islanders will not have to apply, pay then wait for a rebate from the province — instead, the province will pay for the units up front and arrange to have them installed.

"We are working to make it easier and more affordable for Islanders to invest in the energy efficiency of their homes and contribute to our province's net-zero goals," said Steven Myers, P.E.I. minister of environment, energy and climate action, in a written news release Friday.

"With rising fuel costs and the continuing impact of carbon emissions, helping Islanders move away from fossil fuels is the right thing to do."

'Making the switch'

The province has vowed to reach net zero energy consumption by 2030 and net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

Last year, CBC News reported some Islanders were waiting months for rebate cheques after investing in heat pumps for their homes.

Myers said he hopes this program will make rebates and services easier and more accessible for all Islanders.

"We know that low-income Islanders have a harder time making the switch to electric heat sources based on the upfront costs," he said.

Under the new program, Islanders can book a meeting with a customer service representative through Contact P.E.I. to review all the energy-efficiency programs for which they are eligible, the release said. There will be customer service representatives at all eight Access P.E.I. locations across the Island.