P.E.I. woman offering free foot care to those who can't afford it

Shirley Spence has come through challenging times over the past few years and wanted to find a way to give back.

"Three years ago I found myself in a situation where I needed to create some employment," she said.

Her marriage ended when she was 59 and she only had a part-time job.

"So I created an income," Spence said. She did some research and found out there is a "great need for foot care."

So the trained nurse took a course in Moncton, N.B., and started offering the service. She said she "still doesn't have a lot of money," but wanted to give back to her community, so last year she started to offer free weekly foot-care clinics at Summerside Baptist Church.

"I just thought, on a whim, I'd start an afternoon clinic for free for people who might not have insurance or you know, may be on a very fixed income."

Some of the services Spence offers are basic foot care, foot soaks and nail cutting. (Shirley Spence)

Spence said when she started her foot-care business she gave herself Thursday's off, but that is when she offers the free clinic and it is busy.

"I'm there from one to five, but I have been known to see people before that," she said.

We share, we laugh, we pray, so it has just been a wonderful experience for me. — Shirley Spence

She said she usually has between three and five people show up for the service every Thursday.

Some of the services she offers are basic foot care, foot soaks and nail cutting.

"Somebody with a mobility issue maybe can't cut their own toenails."

Diabetic foot care

She also provides diabetic foot care.

"You're checking for sensation or loss of sensation," she said.

Sometimes people come in with ingrown toenails or painful corns or calluses and she works on those.

She said people have told her she is doing a wonderful thing, but Spence said she gets more out of it than the clients she helps.

"I'm getting to know the people in the church, it's just like a big family," Spence said. "I talk to these people, we share, we laugh, we pray, so it has just been a wonderful experience for me."

The clinics are Thursday afternoons at Summerside Baptist Church and she can be reached at 902-303-4695.

