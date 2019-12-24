Why this P.E.I. farmer is giving away free Christmas trees

Watts Tree Farm on P.E.I. gives away free Christmas trees 1:17

A Christmas tree grower from Kilmuir, P.E.I., near Montague, is offering a free tree to anybody who needs one.

Sid Watts says it was his wife's idea, and he knows a good idea when he hears it.

"The biggest thing for me and for us is that anybody who wants a tree should certainly have a tree for Christmas," said Watts.

Watts figures he's sold about 140 trees so far this season, all fresh cut from his 40-hectare (100-acre) lot beside his home on Heatherdale Road.

The free trees are all balsam firs, graded, cut and ready for Santa to do his thing.

'Pretty nice feeling'

"It's a pretty nice feeling for sure. It's nice to do our part," said Watts. He and his wife, Susan, have been growing and selling trees for years.

"We're growers. So to give away something of what we do to help some folks who need it, why not?"

Since posting the free-tree offer on social media Sunday, Watts said the post has had 800 shares. But as of noon Christmas Eve, just three people had dropped by to take up the offer.

"I'm sorry so late in the season to be doing this, but next year I'll try and get out a little earlier with this," said Watts.

Watts has donated trees to a Charlottetown women's shelter in years past.

He said free trees are a nice way to spread the Christmas spirit.

More P.E.I. news