Free Christmas dinner in Montague part of community initiative

For the second year in a row, people are being welcomed to share a free turkey dinner at St. Andrew's Presbyterian church hall in Montague, P.E.I., on Christmas Day.

The annual event was put in motion by community volunteers to help people have a good meal and some company on Dec. 25.

"Especially at this time of year, there may be people who may not have someone to spend Christmas with or may not be quite able to have enough to put together a Christmas meal," said organizer Darren Dingwell.

"That is where we want to be able to help fill that void and have everyone come together."

Darren and Norma Dingwell started the weekly community meal in May of 2017. They decided to hold a special meal on Christmas Day. (Submitted by Darren Dingwell)

About nine 20-pound turkeys and around 100 pounds of potatoes for the meal, along with all the other trimmings for a turkey feast said Dingwell.

There will even be gluten-free options available for anyone with sensitivities.

Most of the food for the Christmas feast was donated by community members.

Part of weekly community meal initiative

Dingwell and his wife Norma started hosting a weekly community meal every Wednesday in 2017.

They decided to switch the days up around the holidays to make sure that people got a good meal on Christmas.

"Just to get together and share some stories, some good times and feed people, that's the big thing," he said.

Everyone really enjoys the time that we have there. - Darren Dingwell

Some community volunteers will be cooking on the days leading up to the free meal, with others helping out at the church hall on Christmas Day, Dingwell said.

"The volunteers … get a lot of good out of it," he said. "They really benefit from spending the time with people as well. Everyone really enjoys the time that we have there."

The free Christmas day meal is open to everyone and there's no need to call for a reservation, Dingwell said.

It will take place from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Dec. 25.

