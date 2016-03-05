3 places for free food and fellowship on Christmas Day on P.E.I.
While some Islanders are organizing holiday dinners for family and friends, others are preparing meals for those within their community who may not have a place to eat on Christmas Day.
There are several free meals being offered Dec. 25 for those looking for a place to gather and celebrate this season on Prince Edward Island.
Mount Stewart
It is the first year Laurie's Country Kitchen in Mount Stewart, P.E.I., will be offering a free meal on Christmas Day from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m for anyone who has nowhere to go.
There is also a shuttle service and delivery available for people in the area. Those interested in meal delivery can call the restaurant for details.
"There's lots of underprivileged families that don't have much," said restaurant owner Wally Steele.
Free Log Homes is also helping provide food alongside Laurie's Country Kitchen and the staff are volunteering their time.
"It feels good. I am very proud of them," he said. "There is not a lot of staff that'll give up three and a half or four hours on Christmas Day to go in and help other people."
Steele said he isn't surprised there are many meals being offered in Island communities this year.
"P.E.I. is one of the most charitable provinces in Canada."
Montague
Those in the Montague, P.E.I., area who are looking for a Christmas Day dinner can head down to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church.
Take-out meals will be offered from 2 to 3 p.m. so people can take their dinner home to enjoy. Those wanting to sit down for a free meal can do so at the church from 3 to 5 p.m.
Organizer Darren Dingwell said registration to dine in was closed on Dec. 18, but there is room for those who didn't have time to register.
"Anyone who has not been able to register, you can come," Dingwell said. "We'd be more than happy to have anyone and everyone come."
Dingwell said for those who are unable to get out, meal delivery is being offered from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Montague area.
It isn't just a full Christmas dinner to enjoy, there will be also be dessert.
Bloomfield
There will be a free Christmas meal at St. Anthony's Hall in Bloomfield, P.E.I. Last year there were 300 meals served, said organizer Preston Murphy.
He said he expects between 200 and 300 this year. Those in the area looking for a Christmas meal can head down to the hall between noon and 3:30 p.m., Murphy said.
The meal is free, but donations are accepted.
"Last year we raised $3,000 and we gave it to the six schools for lunch programs," he said. "This year we are going to give it to the hospitals and manors and stuff up here."
Murphy said everyone is welcome and there is a variety of food being offered.
"We're serving ham and turkey, homemade beans and salt fish," he said.
With files from John Robertson and CBC News: Compass
