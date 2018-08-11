First responders on P.E.I. 'standing behind' Fredericton during dark time

First responders on P.E.I. are expressing their heartbreak for the four people who lost their lives in the Fredericton shooting on Friday.

"The shock of what is going on in Fredericton is being felt by everyone," said Charlottetown Police Chief Paul Smith in a news release.

"We want Fredericton to know we are standing behind them. We will assist them in any way we can."​

In a Facebook post, Island EMS said, "It is with our most sincere sympathy, that we reach out to our fellow first responders in Fredericton, NB after the tragic shooting that occurred yesterday morning.

It is during times like these, of tragedy and loss, that we need every available source of comfort and compassion to show us how to move on."

East River would like to express our condolences to all those affected by today's tragic events that unfolded this morning in Fredericton. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the members of the Fredericton Police Force family and friends and all first responders today <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/brotherhood?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#brotherhood</a> —@EastRiverFireCo

On behalf of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cupelocal3324?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cupelocal3324</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/miscouchefire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#miscouchefire</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pei?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pei</a> we send our thoughts and prayers to <a href="https://twitter.com/CityFredPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityFredPolice</a> during this very difficult time. <a href="https://t.co/wwbjkFNbp9">pic.twitter.com/wwbjkFNbp9</a> —@JasonWoodbury2

Our thoughts and prayers are with <a href="https://twitter.com/CityFredPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityFredPolice</a>, the citizens of Fredericton and all those affected by this unspeakable tragedy. —@SsidePolice

The New London Fire Department would like to offer their condolences to all those affected by the tragic events in Fredericton. —@nlfirecompany

According to the City of Charlottetown, a book of condolences will be available for Islanders to sign at City Hall beginning on Monday, Aug. 13.

