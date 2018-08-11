Skip to Main Content
First responders on P.E.I. 'standing behind' Fredericton during dark time

First responders on P.E.I. 'standing behind' Fredericton during dark time

A book of condolence will be available for Islanders to sign at City Hall in Charlottetown beginning on Monday.

'We want Fredericton to know we are standing behind them'

CBC News ·
Victims of Friday's shooting from left to right: Const. Lawrence Robert (Robb) Costello, 45, and Const. Sara Mae Helen Burns, 43, Donald Adam Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

First responders on P.E.I. are expressing their heartbreak for the four people who lost their lives in the Fredericton shooting on Friday.

"The shock of what is going on in Fredericton is being felt by everyone," said Charlottetown Police Chief Paul Smith in a news release.

"We want Fredericton to know we are standing behind them. We will assist them in any way we can."​

In a Facebook post, Island EMS said, "It is with our most sincere sympathy, that we reach out to our fellow first responders in Fredericton, NB after the tragic shooting that occurred yesterday morning.

It is during times like these, of tragedy and loss, that we need every available source of comfort and compassion to show us how to move on."

According to the City of Charlottetown, a book of condolences will be available for Islanders to sign at City Hall beginning on Monday, Aug. 13.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us