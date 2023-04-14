French school in Charlottetown reeling after student's sudden death

The École François-Buote community was in mourning on Friday after a student at the Charlottetown school suffered a "sudden and unexpected death."

P.E.I.'s French Language School Board sent a message to parents Friday afternoon about the death, involving a student in the higher grades.

"In response to this situation, the school has implemented a plan to provide students and staff with the opportunity to express their feelings and thoughts to professionals who have relevant training," the note said.

Counsellors will be brought in from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, as well as all day Monday, it said.

"We encourage you to talk openly with your child about his or her reactions and feelings regarding [the student's] death."