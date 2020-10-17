P.E.I.-Quebec business meetings to be held virtually due to pandemic

P.E.I. entrepreneurs participating in an upcoming sales mission to Quebec won't have far to travel this year.

RDÉE Prince Edward Island, a francophone economic council that aims to develop businesses within the Island's Acadian and francophone communities, holds meetings annually with Quebec buyers who may be interested in P.E.I. products.

For the first time in its five-year history, this year's one-on-one business meetings will be held virtually due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Robert Maddix, the sales mission co-ordinator, said more than 120 online meetings have been set up for next week.

"It was something that the businesses are really looking forward to and are anxious to see if it'll work for them," he said.

"If this works for them it's going to be a new way of doing business in the future where they could organize their own meetings ... later on.

Samples can be mailed

Islanders will be working to sell items ranging from lobster to vinyl records.

Maddix said traditionally the sellers bring samples with them to the meetings. But this time, samples will only be mailed to buyers with a serious interest in the product.

