P.E.I. still looking for 3 mayors following municipal elections

Municipal elections in P.E.I. on Nov. 7 left three communities without mayors, because no one stepped forward to take the positions.

The positions in Abram-Village, Miminegash and Wellington remain empty, and it is Communities Minister Jamie Fox's responsibility to see that they get filled. Fox said it is not something he is going to rush into.

"We have to make sure that we give every opportunity to explore what candidates are available in these municipalities," said Fox.

"I personally like to have the conversation with the existing council or maybe the outgoing mayor, or it could be with a non-profit group or leaders in that area. If we have them conversations then sometimes, through that dialogue, we can identify somebody that might be interested."

Those conversations will likely not begin in earnest until the new year, he said. The process will end in mayors being appointed by the Communities Department. In the meantime, the civil service in the town will be able to keep the communities operating.

Island Morning 6:14 P.E.I. continues the search for municipal politicians The province continues its search for people to serve on municipal governments across the Island. Communities Minister Jamie Fox says some communities continue to struggle to find people to run for public office.

Low engagement in civic life

These are not isolated cases, but part of a larger difficulty in recent years to get people involved in civic life. In addition to those mayoral positions, 19 council positions are empty.

"It's not only municipal councils," said Fox.

"It's local fire departments, it's non-profit groups, it's boards in different aspects."

Fox speculates part of the recent problem is getting people out in the community again following the lockdowns of the pandemic.

He does not believe that the Municipal Government Act, which came into effect in 2017 with the goal of creating a uniform set of regulations and expectations for local councils and councillors, is a factor.

"What the Municipal Government Act did is it turned the light on in the room," said Fox.

"Being a municipal councillor or being provincial MLA or being on a board, you know, there's responsibilities. I think what the Municipal Government Act did was it put everyone on the same footing and it actually showed what the job is all about."

While he is confident Islanders will start to engage more in civic life, he is planning to put together a working group, including representatives of Elections P.E.I. and the Department of Education, to develop strategies for getting people more involved.