P.E.I. fishermen will have bait despite moratorium, says minister

The P.E.I. government has already started work to find alternative baits for lobster fishermen, the fisheries minister said in response to a moratorium on the herring and mackerel fishery announced Wednesday.

The federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans put a moratorium on commercial fishing for herring in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and mackerel across the East Coast, saying urgent action is required to allow the stocks to recover. Fishermen reacted angrily to what they called a "radical" decision.

During question period Wednesday, Liberal MLA Hal Perry asked about the moratorium.

"That's going to have a huge impact on our lobster fishers on P.E.I. who use that for fresh bait, four weeks away from setting day," said Perry.

Fisheries Minister Jamie Fox said he was given short notice of the moratorium, but his department had already been working to find alternative baits.

"We've had conversations with — I have with other industry and other governments, such as Norway last week — regarding substitute baits that could help our fishers," said Fox.

There are alternative baits being produced on P.E.I. that require less fish, says Fisheries Minister Jamie Fox. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

"But we also have some innovative people out there that are producing new alternative baits such as Bait Masters down in the Cornwall area. We have these discussions and we will make sure that our fishers have the best possible access to bait."

Bait Masters produces a sausage from a mix of fish and oils. Because it uses fish byproducts the sausages reduce the need for herring and mackerel by 75 per cent.

P.E.I.'s commercial fishery for herring and mackerel brings in about 1,900 tonnes a year, said Fox.