Four new COVID-19 cases on P.E.I., all travel-related

There are four new cases of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison has confirmed.

The cases include three men — in their 30s, 40s and 50s respectively — and a woman in her 30s. All arrived on P.E.I. following travel outside Atlantic Canada. Not all of the cases are related, a release from the Chief Public Health Office says.

They are self-isolating at home, the release said. Contact tracing is underway.

Two of the people travelled to P.E.I. on Air Canada flight 7464 from Toronto to Charlottetown on Jan. 4.

"Anyone who travelled on this flight should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and, if symptoms develop, isolate until you are tested at a drop-in testing clinic," the release said.

Monitor for symptoms

The release also said that anyone on P.E.I. who travelled to New Brunswick since Dec. 25 should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

"Out of an abundance of caution, New Brunswick workers travelling to Prince Edward Island for the day (returning to New Brunswick the same day) who will be entering workplaces or homes where there is risk of being within six feet of other people are asked to be tested for COVID-19 while in Prince Edward Island," the release said.

"New Brunswick workers who travel to Prince Edward Island multiple times a week should be tested at least once a week."

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

