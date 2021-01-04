P.E.I. has 4 new cases of COVID-19

P.E.I. is reporting four new unrelated cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Three of the cases are linked to travel outside of Atlantic Canada — a woman in her 20s, a man in his 40s and a man in his 50s, the province said in a news release. The fourth case, a woman in her 50s, is a close contact of a previously reported case.

All four are self-isolating at home and are being followed by public health daily. Contact tracing is underway.

P.E.I. has now had 108 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 10 still active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

There are no public exposure locations related to the new cases, the release said. One individual travelled on Air Canada Flight AC8302 from Montreal to Charlottetown on Jan. 14. Anyone who was on this flight is asked to closely monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and visit a drop-in testing clinic if symptoms develop.

More cases in New Brunswick

The new cases come on the heels of a spike in neighbouring New Brunswick, which has tightened restrictions after 36 cases — a single-day high for the province — were reported Sunday. Another 26 were reported Monday, bringing its number of active cases to 304.

Anyone coming into P.E.I. must continue to self-isolate for 14 days, with a few exceptions.

P.E.I.'s vaccine rollout began Dec. 16 with front-line hospital staff. They began receiving their second doses three weeks later.

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office said it hopes all staff and residents in community and long-term care facilities on the Island will have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Jan. 22.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.