P.E.I. announces 4 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

P.E.I. announced four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the active case count to 16.

A media release from the Chief Public Health Office said one of the new cases is a person in their 50s, one is in their 30s and two are in their 20s.

"All Island residents are reminded of the importance of not letting our guard down, now is not the time to be complacent," Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in the release.

One individual is a close contact of a previously announced case, according to the release. Two are linked to a cluster of cases in Prince County.

The other case is related to travel outside of the province. All four individuals are isolating and contact tracing has begun.

New public exposure sites related to cases

Morrison's Truck Salvage (795 Hebron Road, Coleman):

Monday, Nov. 15 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Spa Total Fitness Centre (670 University Avenue, Charlottetown):

Tuesday, Nov. 16 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 17 between 11 a.m. and noon.

Thursday, Nov. 18 between 11 a.m. and noon.

CARI Complex/Bell Aliant Centre (550 University Avenue, Charlottetown):

Monday, Nov. 15 between 8:45 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 17 between 7:45 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

New flight exposure

Air Canada 8332 departing Toronto on Friday, Nov. 19 and arriving in Charlottetown on Saturday, Nov. 20

In the last four days, there have been 15 new cases announced on P.E.I. Eleven are related to the Prince County cluster.

Anyone who was at these locations during these times should visit a drop-in testing clinic to be tested, and should monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure.

Prince Edward Island has had 343 positive cases since the pandemic began.

Routine prevention measures