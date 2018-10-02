Record number of cruise ship passengers in Charlottetown

The streets of Charlottetown will be busy Tuesday as a record number of cruise ship passengers sail into the harbour.

Four ships are scheduled to visit.

If all the passengers disembark that would boost the Island's population by almost 8,200 people, about 5.3 per cent. That doesn't include the crews, who number more than 3,000.

The Norwegian Dawn was due to arrive first at 5:30 a.m. Two are scheduled at 7 a.m. The Black Watch, the smallest of the four, and the Royal Princess, the largest. The Rotterdam arrives at 8 a.m.

Not all the passengers will flood Charlottetown. Dozens of tours are scheduled to carry passengers all around the province.

With files from Island Morning