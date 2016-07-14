4 charged with impaired driving in Charlottetown since Canada Day

Charlottetown police say four people have been charged with impaired driving in the first week of July.

In a news release, Charlottetown Police Services said they have responded to 10 complaints of impaired driving since July 1, four of which resulted in charges:

A 37-year-old man from Charlottetown was charged after being pulled over on Gower Street shortly after 10 p.m. last Thursday.

A 46-year-old woman from Dieppe, N.B., was charged after being pulled over on Grafton Street shortly after 6:30 a.m. last Saturday.

A 29-year-old man from Charlottetown was charged after being pulled over on Mount Edward Road shortly after 2:30 p.m. last Saturday.

A 21-year-old man from Charlottetown was charged after being pulled over on Great George Street just in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

All of the accused were showing signs of being impaired by alcohol at the time of their arrests and all will appear in court at later dates.

