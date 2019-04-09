Building outside Founders Hall quickly gets the boot

The owner of a sightseeing company was forced Tuesday to move a building he had placed very close to the front entrance of Founders Hall on the Charlottetown waterfront.

Prince Edward Tours owner Mike Cassidy started setting up a building last Sunday to house his ticket-selling operations this summer outside Founders Hall.

But after questions were raised Monday night at city council, the city notified the port of Charlottetown which owns the property that no building permit had been issued, so the building would have to go.

Prince Edward Tours has been a long-time tenant inside Founders Hall, but work is now underway to convert the Hall into a food-themed urban market so the tour company had to move.

"This is the business that has been in this footprint for the last 15 years. All we have done is moved about 60 feet from inside the building to outside," Cassidy said.

Not surprised people were alarmed

The building measures 12 by 16 feet and Cassidy said he wasn't surprised people were alarmed to see it. It was unmarked, but he said he plans to add paint and logos.

Prince Edward Tours owner Mike Cassidy says he needs a place to start selling tickets about a month from now. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Cassidy said he and port officials decided the best thing to do was remove the building until the permit is sorted out. He confirmed the building was towed away at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Port officials said they will work on a solution with Cassidy and the city.

The city said a permit will be issued only if the proposal meets all bylaw requirements.

Cassidy said he needs a place to start selling tickets about a month from now.

"We service, between May 1 and Nov. 4, close to 5,000 tourist customers that buy our tours to enjoy the city of Charlottetown."

