Australia bushfire fundraiser born out of need to do more

Dozens of P.E.I. businesses are banding together to throw a fundraiser for people affected by bushfires in Australia.

Hundreds of bushfires are burning in Australia. Summer is just starting on the southern continent, and already 24 people have died and nearly 2,000 homes have been destroyed. Crucial habitat for vulnerable species is also being burned, with an estimated 480 million animals killed.

"I found myself crying, reading and seeing everything that's been happening," said Amanda Beaton, co-founder of Truckin' Roll food truck and one of the organizers of the event.

"And then I prayed, for the first time in my life. I prayed for rain. And then I thought what else can I do?"

Amanda Beaton wanted to do more than just make a personal donation. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

She considered simply making a donation, but then thought she could do more by using her business connections to create an even larger impact.

The event will be held this Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Founders' Food Hall and Market. There will be music from Logan Richard, Justyn Young, Wil McGonegal and others, as well as a silent auction with items from 38 P.E.I. businesses, with more items expected.

The money raised will be donated to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service and the RSPCA New South Wales Bushfire appeal.

Beaton said the generosity of everyone involved has blown her mind.

