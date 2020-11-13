P.E.I. in great need for more foster families

Aletha Power's living room is filled with photos of the children who she's helped throughout the years.

"There's a lot of school pictures," she says. "I love them all."

Power is the current vice-president of the P.E.I. Federation of Foster Families. She and her husband have been foster parents for 14 years, having welcomed over 20 children to their home.

"I come from a rather large, close-knit family that had a lot of support during our young years. And when we started having our family and they started growing up, we thought we'd like to give back to youth and children and reach out and see if being a foster family was a fit for us," she said.

Foster families provide temporary refuge for children who are in desperate need of safety, care and a loving home.

As National Foster Parent Week wraps up, P.E.I.'s Department of Social Development and Housing says demand for people like Power is as high as it has ever been.

"I've worked with foster parents for over 20 years and we've always had a need for more foster parents on Prince Edward Island," says Mike Henthorne, the department's provincial manager of children's services.

"Sometimes the need month by month changes, and having homes available for crisis situations is always something we require."

Patience and understanding

Henthorne said the Island has about 80 foster homes at the moment. They're made up of a wide-ranging variety of family structures.

"The most important thing to be a foster parent is that you really understand the complex needs of children who have experienced abuse and neglect, you're non-judgmental and accepting in every way, you're also able to work with a team that includes front-line child protection," Henthorne said.

"Most importantly, I think, is that you have patience, understanding and skills to take care of a child who has experienced some sort of trauma."

It's very touching and they've made our family grow. — Aletha Power

He said the available homes are quite busy and that the province is trying to get more Islanders to become foster parents.

P.E.I. residents looking to apply should attend one of the monthly information sessions hosted by the province to see if fostering is the right fit for them.

If they decide to continue with the process, they will be subject to a thorough assessment to determine whether they're able to properly care for a child.

'Rewarding'

Power said fostering truly make a difference for children.

"It's not always easy," she said. "I think probably one of the biggest rewards is seeing them when they come to your place and, you know, ... oftentimes they've been through loss or trauma experiences.

"And then by the time they leave, [you see] how much they've improved and maybe how happy they are and it's nice to see them get reunited back with their families."

Though it varies from child to child, Power said in her experience most stay with the family for about three to six months.

She said while it's hard to say goodbye, fostering is still "the most rewarding thing you can do in your life."

Plus, she said some of the children you help stay a part of your life.

"We've had children that have lived with us, and youth, and got older and they come back ... for Christmas and Thanksgiving and for their birthdays," she said.

"It's very touching and they've made our family grow."