300-million-year-old fossil donated to P.E.I. Museum and Heritage Foundation

An Island couple is donating a 300-million-year-old fossil to the P.E.I. Museum and Heritage Foundation.

The pair discovered the rock — with amphibian footprints — while strolling along the beach in the Cumberland area in July. The fossil was found on a loose rock on the ground.

"I just looked down and saw this stone and it had prints on it," said Pat Sweet.

"It was quite amazing actually, to think that you had something in your hands that could be this old. It was quite amazing really, we just couldn't believe it," said Bob Sweet.

From there, the pair took the fossil home and called the province's archeologist.

Pat and Bob Sweet discovered the fossil while on a stroll in the Cumberland, P.E.I., area. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Officials said a paleontologist examined the rock once it was turned in by the couple. The footprints resemble two known amphibians.

However, the footprints are different enough that officials wonder if they could point to a whole new species previously unknown in the world of paleontology.

The footprints are thought to be from an amphibian about 25 centimetres in length, that walked on P.E.I. millions of years ago.

The fossil is thought to predate dinosaurs, said Matthew McRae, curator of history with the P.E.I. Museum and Heritage Foundation.

He said the rare fossil will make a wonderful addition to the museum.

The fossil is thought to predate dinosaurs. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

"It's super exciting to have this in our collection, this representative, and I think this just tells you how special Prince Edward Island is," McRae said.

"It's one of the few sites in Canada that has land fossils from this period."

It's important that if people do come across something they suspect could be a fossil to contact officials with the province, said McRae.

Once the province is contacted, the item can be assessed by experts. The area the specimen is found in may provide important details about the find.

McRae said there are currently no plans to display the fossil, but it could become part of a natural history exhibit, if a suitable location becomes available.

