Eastern P.E.I community creating monument to war veterans

An Eastern P.E.I. community is coming together to create a permanent monument to war veterans.

Organizers say most communities have a cenotaph and that has been something missing from the Fortune area for far too long.

"I think when someone leaves to serve in conflict, families friends and neighbours also lose a piece of what makes the community so great," said Chad Dingwell, who came up with the idea.

"Even if that person returns, something is left behind on the battlefield and we should have this monument to remember that sacrifice," he said.

Dingwell said he approached the Fortune community centre and asked why there was no war memorial. He said he was told it hadn't been considered.

"They thought it was a great idea and I volunteered to run with it and gather the names … to see if we can have that project done for our own community as well," he said.

Compiling names

With the help of the Souris branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, the community group is compiling a list of names of veterans from Fortune Bridge, Bay Fortune, Eglinton, Howe Bay, St. Charles and Selkirk, as well as any surrounding area not covered by another municipality.

He estimates about 80 names will be on the monument to be erected somewhere near the community centre.

"It should be in place by Nov. 11," Dingwell said.

Community support

Dingwell said the federal government has contributed $5,000 to the project, about half of the estimated cost. The Montague Rotary club also made a donation and Dingwell has been reaching out to local businesses.

"Basically every single person that I asked thought it was a great idea," he said.

Dingwell said some benches and a flag pole will go up alongside the cenotaph.

"I think it'll be great for any member of the community to come to the centre and see this cenotaph and actually look at those names and recognize these names are our neighbours, they are our families, they are our friends," Dingwell said.

