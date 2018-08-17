Wanted: New use for old school
'The building still has potential,' says provincial director of public works and planning
The P.E.I. government is looking for proposals for new uses for the old Fortune Consolidated School near Souris.
The construction of the new École La Belle Cloche means the old school has been declared surplus.
The P.E.I. Department of Public Works is accepting proposals from both for-profit and not-for-profit groups. The property includes the 10-room, 17,620 square-foot building and about two hectares of land.
"The building just recently became surplus so the building still has some potential," said Alan Maynard, the director of public works and planning.
"If the ultimate outcome is there's no submissions that make sense for good use at the end we'll end up demolishing the building and retaining the property."
The department made a similar attempt with the Summerset Manor in Summerside, but didn't find a suitable proposal.
There will be an opportunity to view the Fortune Bridge site Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon. Offers are being accepted until Sept. 18.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Laura Chapin
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.