What could it be used for? Former school up for sale in Fortune

The province is hoping someone will find a use for the former Fortune Consolidated School in Kings County, which has been empty for about a year.

The building went on the market last week listed at $220,000.

Steven Myers, minister of transportation, infrastructure and energy, says the province offered the building to the community but it wasn't interested.

"It's a good building, it's in good shape, and it's worth keeping so we're hoping someone will buy it," he said.

The school has about 10 rooms, including the gymnasium. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The 17,000 square foot building has about 10 rooms. Officials say it doesn't make sense to keep paying operational costs when the building isn't being used.

It still looks very much like a school, but Myers believes someone could find another use for it.

"I'm sure there's lots of entrepreneurs out there who are going to look at it and say that 'I have a great idea that I can put in that building.' That's what we hope is going to happen."

Robin Gamble of Royal LePage Prince Edward Realty, said the 50-year-old building, which sits on about two hectares, has generated plenty of interest.

"There's been a lot of traction on social media and we've had a few showings so far, and yeah it's been really good."

The building is priced low, she said, which should help attract buyers.

"I think it's a really fair price considering it's assessed at over $900,000."

Realtor Robin Gamble says the property is priced well below market value. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Myers said the province realizes anyone who buys it will have to invest a significant amount of money to renovate it, so it wanted to keep the price reasonable.

"That should encourage people to come in and have a serious look at it, so it's low enough that if you had to spend another $100,000, you're still at under half a million dollars for a huge building that you could use for any number of things."

The former school sits on about two hectares of land. (Laura Meader/CBC)

