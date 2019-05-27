P.E.I. victim of Fort McMurray crash identified

Steven Frederick Hardy of Montrose, P.E.I., was driving a tractor-trailer near Fort McMurray when he died in a traffic collision last week. (Rooney's Funeral Home)

The P.E.I. victim of a deadly crash north of Fort McMurray Thursday has been identified as 56-year old Steven Frederick Hardy of Montrose, P.E.I., west of Alberton.

According to RCMP a pick-up truck driven by a 40-year-old Nova Scotia man struck the tractor-trailer Hardy was driving head-on Thursday afternoon on Highway 63. Both drivers were declared dead at the scene.

Hardy had worked for Clean Harbors Canada for the past decade, a company that provides waste management and other services.

He was hauling two large water tanks at the time of the collision according to a release from Teamsters Canada, the union of which Hardy was a member.

"The man we lost was the salt of the earth," Teamsters Canada president Francois Laporte said in a written release Sunday. "He worked hard to support his family, and he was really well liked by his colleagues."

Hardy leaves behind a wife, two children, three step-children and several grandchildren as well as four siblings.

