Family and friends look back at former premier Jim Lee's life

The son of former P.E.I. Premier Jim Lee says the week following his father's passing has been filled with learning, as Islanders reach out to share their condolences.

"Conversations we've had over the last few days have been with people who have told us stories about how Dad impacted their lives," Jason Lee said in an interview Thursday. "These were often stories we had never heard before."

Almost to a fault, his father "never put a lot of energy into taking credit for the things he helped P.E.I. achieve," Jason Lee said.

Jim Lee was elected as a Progressive Conservative MLA in 1975 and took over as premier in 1981.

He was "a born leader," said Albert Fogarty, who was in Lee's cabinet.

"He was a great communicator — and loved politics, from the very start," Fogarty said. "He was a very active community person, and a champion of people that are having a hard time."

Jim Lee was Prince Edward Island's premier when the then-Prince and Princess of Wales visited in 1983. Here, he is shown at the far right of the photo, sitting next to Diana. (Submitted by Jason Lee)

He said Lee set an example for other leaders in politics, with "the right motivation of being there for the right reason and being very honest and available. And not a quitter."

Lee took over as premier during a tough economic time in the province, said Kathy Large, a former CBC News political reporter.

The cost of borrowing money was extremely high — bringing business to a halt in some cases, said Large.

"The farm community was suffering from many setbacks," she said. Interest rates pushed many into the red. "So his first few years as premier, that's all he could focus on."

An undated photo of politician Jim Lee passing a crowd of journalists. (CBC)

As a young reporter learning how to cover politics, she said Lee would make time for her, even on short notice.

"I found him to be a very helpful politician in terms of giving the public a lot of information about what he was doing."

Despite the economy at the time, Lee and his government helped establish the Atlantic Veterinary College on the UPEI campus, as well as the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

Henry Phillips, who worked for Lee when he was premier, calls him a gentle soul, who listened well and got stuff done.

Case in point, in the early 80s: The partially constructed Delta Convention Centre was in financial trouble, Phillips said. He credits Lee for saving it.

Jim Lee was a gentle soul who got things done, says Harry Phillips, who worked for Lee when he was premier. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"He got the bank and the federal government, and the owner and the rest of us in the cabinet room and he said, 'I'm throwing away the keys. This has to be solved.' And we went in at 5 o'clock at night and came out at 1 o'clock in the morning."

Lee lost his second election as leader in 1986. After leaving politics, he kept supporting his community — as an advocate for veterans, as chair of the P.E.I. Workers Compensation Board and on the North Shore Community Council.

"Instead of leaving politics and looking back and saying, 'I've done some good things here,' he wanted to do more, because he had the energy and he had the will and the skills," Jason Lee said. "He never stopped using those skills."

Jason Lee going through old scrapbooks showing highlights of his father's career. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Over the years, Jim Lee also helped mentor other politicians, including PEI's current premier — Dennis King.

Fogarty said Lee never really stopped being a politician himself, always keen to listen and share ideas with others.

For the last few years, he and Lee were part of a breakfast club that got together at Smitty's every Saturday morning. The group was regularly interrupted.

"Quite a few would come up to our table and say hello, and would be interested in talking to Jim moreso than the rest of us," said Fogarty. "But he was always available to people, and always liked people. Just a good gentleman."

Albert Fogarty with newspaper clippings from his time in government with Jim Lee. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Jason Lee said his dad's greatest pride was always his family — first his wife Patricia; then children Laurie-Anne, Patti-Sue, and Jason; and later grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

"I think the lesson we learned by watching Dad was how he always had time for everyone," he said.

"He saw all people as equal. He saw all people's experiences as important and he made it a point to listen, to really engage with people, because he valued their experience and what they were sharing with him.

"He touched a lot of people."