Paula Biggar makes formal apology for failing to respond to email in French

Paula Biggar has made a formal apology.

Biggar, P.E.I.'s Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, was asked to apologize in the House on Friday for her response to an email written to her in French earlier in November.

"I don't speak French," were the words that led to a call for the cabinet minister to resign.

It was the response she gave to an email — written to her in French — from Melanie Gallant, a teacher on the Island calling on the province to provide funding for renovations to a school in Abram-Village.

Since the incident, Biggar has apologized on social media, but in the House, MLA Hal Perry said more was needed.

Perry, MLA for Tignish Palmer Road, told Biggar he was unsatisfied with her response and went on to address the email. He said he believed a more formal apology was necessary.

"My family has ties as well to the Acadian community," Biggar said. "And it's undeniable that the Acadian and Francophone communities across our province continue and have played an important role in the fabric of our Island culture and identity."

She went on to say, "I want to extend my apology to Ms. Gallant and the Francophone community for my hasty response. I offer the opportunity to meet with her or representatives of the Francophone community."

The Société Saint-Thomas d'Aquin has since commented on Biggar's formal apology, "It was the right thing to do."

