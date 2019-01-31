Islanders who invented Forktula get $25K deal on Dragon's Den

Two Islanders who sold themselves as "funny, quirky guys" got a $25,000 deal for their Forktula business on CBC's Dragon's Den Thursday night.

Josh Lindsay and Oliver Sauve have invented a spatula type accessory that slides on the outer two prongs of a fork as an alternative to "licking your plate."

"You'll never miss a drop and there'll be no more annoying plate-scraping sound," Lindsay said as he pitched the Dragons.

The pair asked for $25,000 for 25 per cent of the company. They said they sold about 16,000 forktulas worth about $27,000.

Arlene Dickinson mused about the "ingenuity of P.E.I." and said the Forktula might do well as a promotional piece and make millions of dollars in sales, but she declined to make an offer.

We're funny, quirky guys, we've got more funny quirky ideas. — Josh Lindsay

Manjit Minhas said it does not solve a problem that exists in anybody's life, so she was out.

Lane Merrifield also declined.

Lindsay interjected to say the Dragons would be investing in him and his partner, as much as the product.

"We're funny, quirky guys, we've got more funny quirky ideas," he said.

Vincenzo Guzzo agreed. He offered $50,000 for 50 per cent of the company and right of first refusal on anything else they invent.

"I just really like you guys," said Michele Romanow, who offered $25,000 for a 10 per cent royalty and first right of refusal on anything else they invent.

"I'll bet on people and these guys are incredibly creative," she said.

Jim Treliving, who owns more than 400 Boston Pizza restaurants, said he wouldn't make an offer, but would "probably" place an order.

After weighing the two options, Sauve and Lindsay decided to accept Romanow's offer.

"That's forkin' awesome," Sauve said.

