Volunteers braving late-autumn cold to expand western P.E.I. trail system

It was cold enough to see your breath when three women started hauling lumber down a path near O'Leary, P.E.I. on a recent day.

Donna Campbell, Louise Coughlin and Janet Sentner were extending a boardwalk over a section of damp ground in the Forestview Nature Trails network.

The worksite is about 500 metres in, and no motorized vehicles are allowed. They can carry in only a few boards at a time. They nail them down, then hike back out for more.

The boardwalk is not just a convenience for hikers looking to avoid the mud, said Campbell, but a protection for the delicate forest floor.

"In a wet area, people keep going wider around the wet area, so you end up with a really wide muddy trail, but the boardwalk keeps it just a nice narrow path," she said.

The trails are relatively new. Much of the work was done on them in 2020, when COVID lockdowns had people looking for something to do outside. Whole families would turn out, by turns hauling and hammering.

Janet Sentner and Donna Campbell work on a boardwalk over a wet, marshy area of the Forestview trail system in western P.E.I. (Janna Graham/CBC)

The trails are quieter now, part of the lingering legacy of post-tropical storm Fiona.

"We had five weeks that we weren't allowed out here," said Campbell.

"It just wasn't safe with the trees that were almost down, hanging over the trail. So no work was done during that time — except for, of course, the chainsaw work. But then after five weeks, the chainsaw guys had cleared two sections out."

Even since the trail reopened, usage has been more less than before, with people busy still cleaning up their own properties.

Janet Sentner shows off her maul for driving nails into the boards of the boardwalk. (Janna Graham/CBC)

But Coughlin is keen to get out as much as she can.

"I love the energy of the forest and I love the camaraderie of the other volunteers, and we just have a wonderful day," she said.

Sentner also gets out as much as she can, both to work and to play.

Donna Campbell and Louise Coughlin, volunteer trail builders at Forestview Nature Trails near the western P.E.I. town of O'Leary (Janna Graham/CBC)

"We enjoy the trails. We use them quite a bit, especially in the winter," she said.

"I'm retired; I've got some time available, I don't mind coming out to help. We benefit and I know a lot of people in West Prince use it."

Volunteers will continue working on the trail until there is snow on the ground, and they are still looking for more helpers.

To get involved, join Friends of Forestview Forestry Hiking Trails on Facebook, or just find your way to the trail head.

Bring a hammer.