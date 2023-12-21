Report shows P.E.I.'s forests still flourishing, but data doesn't reflect Fiona damage

A long-awaited provincial government report that has just been released looks at the state of P.E.I.'s forests, but doesn't include data collected after post-tropical storm Fiona.

The State of the Forest Report is completed every 10 years, with this latest version covering the decade from 2010 to 2020.

It shows that forestry still accounts for 43 per cent of land use on the Island, compared to agriculture's 38 per cent. Both of those figures dropped slightly compared to the previous survey.

Developed areas increased 0.6 per cent in those 10 years, to now make up almost 6 per cent of P.E.I.'s total land use.

Satellite imagery shows an area over Brookvale in 2020, left, and in 2022 after post-tropical storm Fiona. (Government of P.E.I.)

Matt Angus, a forest inventory analyst with the province, says the report is accurate up to 2020, but it may not be a good representation of forests today.

He said work continues to better understand how 2022's post-tropical storm Fiona affected P.E.I.'s woodlands.

"Does it represent today's forest? Perhaps not. Some more work is ongoing to try to reflect these changes from Fiona," he said. "If it does come out that there is some major change that our policies or our programs aren't accurately reflecting any longer, we will address that for sure.

"But we see no early indication of any major concern with that."

Angus said findings in the report will likely be used by the P.E.I. Forestry Commission, which was appointed after Fiona, to help shape its recommendations to government on policy, programs and legislation.

'The wind is going to come'

He said the report will also help the province shape how it cares for forests on the Island — and perhaps how it prepares for future storms.

"The wind is going to come and trees are susceptible to wind, so I don't think there's anything that can be done to keep the trees from blowing over. But now our provincial programs are evolving to include more salvage operations that we may not have had in the past," Angus said.

"We are trying to look ahead and not so far back. We're trying to prepare landowners to have more seedlings ready for replanting, but other than that, there's not a whole lot that can be done mechanically, unfortunately."