Foreigner coming to Charlottetown in March
Foreigner coming to Charlottetown in March

I Want to Know What Love Is, Cold As Ice and Juke Box Hero are some of the many tunes Islanders can expect when legendary rock band Foreigner comes to Charlottetown in March.

Foreigner to play in Charlottetown on March 18, 2019

'I had so many great times with Foreigner in Canada,' says Mick Jones. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

The band is launching its 2019 winter tour in Vancouver on Feb. 22 and will cross the country and wrap up their month of rock at the Eastlink Centre on March 18.

"I never could have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner more than 40 years ago, that we'd still be touring around the world and performing the music we love," Mick Jones, the founding member and lead guitarist of the band, said in a press release.

'Juke Box Hero' to open next August 0:58

The tour comes on the heels of the world premiere of the new musical Juke Box Hero in Toronto this coming February.

"I had so many great times with Foreigner in Canada and I'm thrilled that now Canada will see the premiere of our brand new musical, Juke Box Hero, and that we'll bring our music across the country with the Cold As Ice tour," Jones added.

Other songs Islanders may hear in March include Hot Blooded, Waiting For a Girl Like You, Urgent, Head Games and more.

