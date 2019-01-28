New
Foreigner concert at Eastlink Centre cancelled
The Foreigner concert scheduled for the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown on March 18 has been cancelled.
Concert was scheduled for March 18
The Foreigner concert scheduled for the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown on March 18 has been cancelled, according to the venue's website and a message on the phone-in box office.
Low ticket sales are being blamed for the cancellation.
People who bought tickets online or over the phone with a credit card will be refunded automatically "in the next few days," according to the Eastlink Centre website.
Those who used a debit card or cash to buy tickets will have to bring their tickets to the box office to get a refund.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.