Foreigner concert at Eastlink Centre cancelled

The Foreigner concert scheduled for the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown on March 18 has been cancelled, according to the venue's website and a message on the phone-in box office.

Low ticket sales are being blamed for the cancellation.

People who bought tickets online or over the phone with a credit card will be refunded automatically "in the next few days," according to the Eastlink Centre website.

Those who used a debit card or cash to buy tickets will have to bring their tickets to the box office to get a refund.

