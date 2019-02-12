Volunteer award in honour of Forbes Kennedy to be handed out Sunday

The city of Charlottetown will be presenting a new award on Sunday evening as part of the city's Natal Day Weekend Celebration.

The Forbes Kennedy volunteer of the year award will be handed out in honour of Kennedy, who played 603 games in the NHL from 1956-69.

After he retired, he spent decades coaching hockey and baseball on the Island.

"I don't think we could ever put into words as to what he has done for his community and for the young people that he's coached and mentored, said Coun. Mitch Tweel.

The award will be presented to an individual who volunteered a significant amount, demonstrated initiative, leadership, creativity and gave back to the city, as Kennedy did, Tweel said.

"We'll never be able to repay and express our gratitude," he said. "It's just a small way of saying thank you."

Gary MacDougall, left, author of the recently released book, Forbie, poses with Parks and Recreation Department manager Frank Quinn and Coun. Mitch Tweel. Forbes Kennedy played for several NHL teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs. (City of Charlottetown)

The award will be handed out an open house at Beaconsfield Carriage House at 6 p.m.

There will be memorabilia from Kennedy's career on display, Tweel said.

Members of Kennedy's family will be attendance.

The city will also announce a street to be named in Kennedy's honour. "It's going to be called Forbes Kennedy Way," Tweel said.

