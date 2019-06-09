Why P.E.I. may need more fine arts education to retain local artists

In 2008, Monica Lacey found herself in a situation familiar to many budding Island artists.

She wanted to pursue an education in fine arts at the post-secondary level, but met with limited options on P.E.I. She was forced to leave to study at the College of Craft and Design in New Brunswick.

"You shouldn't be forced to leave your home province to study the field that you're interested in," said Lacey, who is the executive director of local arts organization, This Town is Small. "It should be just one of the basic offerings."

'Hands-on skills'

This Town is Small was created in 2010 and aims to provide a local space for emerging artists to develop and showcase their work through residencies, exhibits and critique nights.

"It would be hard to become a doctor, for instance, if you never got to practice on a patient," Lacey said. "It would be hard to become an artist without having any studio experience and without getting those hands-on skills."

P.E.I. is the only Atlantic province left without fine arts-dedicated programs at the post-secondary level. Some provinces like New Brunswick have multiple schools with fine arts offerings. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Lacey isn't the only Islander frustrated by the lack of educational offerings in fine arts education on P.E.I.

P.E.I., while we do have an interesting arts scene, it does suffer from that lack of an arts school. - Pan Wendt

Student feedback

While the Confederation Centre and Holland College offer some art programs, the Island's young artists could benefit from a four-year degree program, said Pan Wendt, curator for the centre's art gallery.

"One of the things that's really striking is that anywhere there's an arts school there's a strong arts scene," said Wendt. "And P.E.I., while we do have an interesting arts scene, it does suffer from that lack of an arts school."

Along with his duties as the centre's curator, Wendt teaches art history at UPEI. He said he often receives feedback from his students on the lack of formal education opportunities in fine arts.

Along with his duties as the centre's curator, Pan Wendt teaches art history at UPEI. He says he often receives feedback from his students on the lack of formal education opportunities in fine arts. (Angela Walker/CBC)

A province behind

Currently, Holland College offers photography and graphic design.

The college also has a Fundamental Arts program — but none of the offerings focus on the development of hands-on skills in sculpting, painting or drawing, said Sandy MacDonald, president of the college.

UPEI's only offering is art history.

P.E.I. is the only Atlantic province left without a program dedicated to the fine arts at the post-secondary level. Some provinces like New Brunswick have multiple schools with fine arts offerings.

Having an arts school, Wendt said, would not only strengthen the cultural fabric of the Island but it could also help to retain some of P.E.I.'s youth and what the talent they have to offer.

Offering insight

Recently, Wendt became a member of P.E.I.'s Learning Advisory Council with the hope of drawing attention to the issue and creating a discussion.

The council, put together by the province, includes 20 Islanders from various fields, with the aim of offering insight into potential ways of advancing learning across P.E.I.

There is a critical mass of students that's needed to make it feasible. - Steve Bellamy

Steve Bellamy, the Confederation Centre's new CEO, said demand needs to be demonstrated through solid numbers.

"I understand being from the post-secondary sector in a previous career ... there is a critical mass of students that's needed to make it feasible," he said.

Previously, Bellamy was the dean of Humber College's School of Creative and Performing Arts in Toronto. He returned to P.E.I. earlier this year to work with the Confederation Centre of the Arts.

Sandy MacDonald, president at Holland College says he's open to discussion on the potential development of fine arts offerings at the Island institution. (Submitted by Holland College)

Building on existing programs

Bellamy said the easiest option, if there is a proven need, would be to build on existing programs at Holland College or UPEI.

MacDonald said he's open to discussion on the potential development of fine arts offerings at Holland College.

Anne Partridge, P.E.I.'s executive director of post-secondary education, said the province is willing to open a discussion on the subject.

