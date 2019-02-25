Footprints in snow lead police to theft suspect

A 25-year-old Summerside man is in custody and facing several charges after being arrested for stealing from vehicles overnight Sunday.

At about 3:15 a.m. Monday, Summerside Police Service received a call from a Hillside Avenue resident reporting their vehicle had been gone through.

When police arrived they found footprints in the fresh snow. Police followed the footprints through a number of properties and eventually caught up with the suspect in the backyard of a residence on Flamingo Drive.

The man was arrested and was found to be in possession of property believed to be stolen. The man remains in custody and will appear in court Monday to face one charge of theft from a motor vehicle and two charges of trespass by night.

People living in the Lefurgey subdivision, Small Avenue, and Flamingo Drive areas are being asked to check around their properties to see if anything has been stolen. Police said the man had some property in his possession that has not been accounted for.

