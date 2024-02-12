Growing Charlottetown football program has been left without a field

A Charlottetown-based football club says it is frustrated that its 186 athletes might be left without a place to play come spring.

The Charlottetown Privateers organize tackle and flag football for kids in under-12 and under-18 divisions. But after the club's home field on Longworth Avenue was shut down last year because its state of disrepair was causing safety concerns, club leaders say no alternative has been offered.

"We are officially homeless and looking for space and there are no other regulation fields in the city of Charlottetown," said club treasurer and registrar Colleen Henderson.

"We are trying to book other spaces … and hopefully it will work itself out, but we need the city to come through with more space. There is not enough space for any sport in Charlottetown."

Outside of city-owned facilities, there are fields at UPEI, which hasn't had a varsity football team for several decades. Henderson said the grass fields are heavily booked by the university's own field-sport teams, while the turf is not a good fit for football players since the goalposts have been removed.

While the lack of space is frustrating for organizers, it's even more frustrating for the players.

"I've only played on Longworth for Privateers but I played on [Summerside's field] and stuff. They all have nice fields and we don't. And it's upsetting," said 14-year-old Brennan Brown.

"I just hope the city could possibly provide us with a nice playing surface so we can have a community and have a team, so we can actually play football, because it's what we like to do."

His brother, Daniel Brown, agrees.

"Longworth was my first home field. It was a great place to play and it's always going to have a special place. To lose it is pretty devastating… It sucks to lose that field," he said.

It's like if your home burns down; now you don't have anywhere to go. It's not a great feeling to have. So I really hope we can find a field. — Daniel Brown

Daniel has played for the club for four years and now coaches.

Both brothers say they aspire to play college football, but need a field to build their skills.

"Especially for the new players coming up now … it's pretty hard to stay connected to the sport," Daniel said.

"It's like if your home burns down; now you don't have anywhere to go. It's not a great feeling to have. So I really hope we can find a field."

Henderson said the city temporarily accommodated the club with space at the soccer fields in Winsloe, but a more permanent solution is needed.

Coun. Mitchell Tweel chairs Charlottetown's parks, recreation and leisure activities committee. In an email to CBC News on Monday, he said city staff continue to examine field options for the Privateers.

"Staff are preparing to meet with them in the coming months and are confident that they can identify an option before the start of the flag and tackle football seasons," he said.

Ideally, Henderson would like the city to invest in a new multi-use artificial turf field.

"They need a rugby field with football endzones. Rugby, football, soccer, lacrosse and cricket can play on the same pitch," she pointed out.

Football is not the only sport in Charlottetown to recently find itself without a home base.