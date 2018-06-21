Summerside Foodland closing in July

The Summerside Foodland store will be closing in July.

Store manager Todd Thorne declined to comment Thursday but confirmed that the store would be closing in about a month.

A note was posted in the store on Thursday by management and staff that reads, "We are sorry to inform you that the Summerside Foodland will be closing its doors for the final time on July 21 at 6 p.m.

"We would like to thank you all for the support you have given us over the past years."

Hundreds shared the store's Facebook post, upset that the store is closing.

Foodland Summerside is one of the only grocery stores in the city's downtown area.

