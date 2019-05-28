Donations of sunscreen and hats wanted at P.E.I. food bank

Sunny summer weather brings with it a need for different kinds of donations, according to workers at a food bank in Charlottetown.

Sunburns can be a problem for clients, and donations of sunscreen and hats are rare, said Mike MacDonald, the executive director at the Upper Room Food Bank.

"Certainly people think about it in the winter time and give us winter hats and mitts but it's also that time of the year when people need to put on more sunscreen and wear hats and stuff to protect themselves from the sun and the heat," he said.

"We do get it [sunscreen] sporadically, but certainly not as often as we could use, and depending on the weather from day to day," he said.

Donations helpful in warmer months

He noted the bulk of donations come in during the winter months.

We receive about 60 per cent of our donations from October through to the end of December, the rest of the time we are trying to make due," MacDonald said.

Donations of food, personal hygiene products, and baby products as especially helpful in the warmer months, MacDonald said.

"Certainly our need decreases a little bit during the summer months, especially with the seasonal work and things like that but there is still a significant need," he said.

More P.E.I. news