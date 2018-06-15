Man injured in Holy Cow food truck explosion

An explosion at the Holy Cow food truck operating in New Glasgow, P.E.I., left one man injured Saturday morning.

New Glasgow Fire Department responded to the call shortly before 10 a.m.

"Apparently when the man was working there, he went to light the burners, there was a little bit of a delay and then there was an explosion," said Deputy Chief Wayne Court.

When the fire department arrived they found a man injured with scrapes and burns.

"Whether there was a propane leak from the burner itself, we're not sure. Anyway, there was just one person in the truck when it exploded."

'The windows were blown out'

Firefighters attended to the man until an ambulance arrived — he was alert and in good spirts, Court said.

"By the time we arrived the explosion had extinguished any fire. And we just took care of the patient and treated him."

It is hard to say what the cost of the damage is, said Court.

"The windows were blown out of the front of it and quite a few things moved around inside."

The fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the explosion, Court said.

Holy Cow made a statement on their Facebook page Monday addressing the incident.

"This weekend we had a terrible accident happen at our food truck. Four of our Holy Cow family were on-site and one was inside the truck. He was taken to the hospital and is doing well. He is expected to be home today or tomorrow," the post said.

The remainder of the company's Tip-2-Tip Burger Trip is cancelled, but the location in Morell will be open daily.

More P.E.I. news