P.E.I.'s new food support program 'a starting point'

P.E.I. Agriculture Minister Bloyce Thompson is looking forward to what comes out of a new food support program announced by the province Wednesday.

The Island Community Food Security Initiative is a $200,000 program that will provide funding to local community organizations for a broad variety of initiatives. Eligible groups will get grants of up to $10,000.

"The parameters are broad enough that everyone can think outside the box a little bit about how they can feed their communities, or help support the most vulnerable," said Thompson.

"It's a starting point. Communities have to get organized and see what they can do. I look forward to what comes out of this program."

Funding for the program could be increased, says Agriculture Minister Bloyce Thompson. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

As examples, Thompson said the money could be used to set up a community fridge or establish a community garden, but he is hopeful that non-profit groups will develop innovative ideas.

A study on P.E.I., written before the pandemic, estimated 19,000 Islanders faced food insecurity. With P.E.I. having the highest inflation in the country, that number has likely increased.

The province will be watching what comes out of this program, said Thompson, and if there is a lot of interest funding could be increased.