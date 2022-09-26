What to do if food in your fridge is spoiling

Meat, fish and other perishable items will need to be thrown out if they have been sitting for more than two hours in temperatures 4 C or higher, food experts say.

Most of P.E.I. is still without power more than two days after post-tropical storm Fiona ravaged the province.

Tanya O'Brien, P.E.I.'s senior environmental health officer, said an unopened refrigerator without power can keep food cold for approximately four hours, and an unopened freezer can keep food frozen for approximately two days if it is full, or one day if it is half full.

Danger of foodborne illness

"The danger is during a prolonged power outage, like many Islanders are currently experiencing, foods in our refrigerators and freezers may become unsafe to eat because of harmful bacteria — they can build up in perishable foods and then, if eaten, can cause foodborne illness," she said.

Examples of foods that should not be eaten include dairy products, meat, poultry, fish or shellfish, deli meats, salads, cooked fruits and vegetables, and any cooked foods like casseroles, soups, cooked vegetables, cooked tofu and pasta, she said.

O'Brien said not all spoiled foods smell bad or looks different, so it's best just to throw it away at this point, to avoid foodborne illness.

"The key thing to remember is, when in doubt, throw it out."

Some foods safe to eat

Foods that are generally safe include butter or margarine, whole fruits and vegetables, condiments such as ketchup, mustard and barbecue sauce, jams, jellies, peanut butter, canned goods and baked goods such as bread or rolls, said O'Brien.

She said frozen food items that are still partially frozen, still have ice crystals or are at 4 C or colder can be refrozen.

Most Islanders, if they get foodborne illness, will recover easily from it, she said.

"However, vulnerable populations like the elderly, pregnant women, young children or those with compromised immune systems can have long-term adverse health. And it can cause an unwanted burden on our health-care system."

Waste disposal plan in the works

Tanya Mullally, the provincial emergency management co-ordinator, said officials are working with Island Waste Management on a plan, but she is discouraging people from dropping off garbage until it is safe to be out on the roads.

Instead, she advises people to keep their food waste for now: "If you can, in your freezer, I would recommend keep it closed."

More information about waste disposal is expected in the next day or so, she said.

Island Waste Management said once garbage collection service resumes, spoiled food should be sorted. If that's not possible, unsorted garbage should go in the black cart.