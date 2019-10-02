Deli sandwiches recalled due to Listeria

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced the recall of some Les Aliments Deli Chef and HQ Fine Foods deli sandwiches due to the possible Listeria contamination.

CFIA says people should not consume the HQ Fine Foods Quality Fast Foods brand deli chicken salad sandwiches with UPC code 058578475379, deli roast beef and cheese sandwiches with UPC code 058578 475331 and deli egg salad sandwiches with UPC code 058578475355.

All those products have a best before date of Oct. 3 or Oct. 10 and were sold nationally.

Some of the Deli Chef products recalled are chicken salad, egg salad, ham and roast turkey sandwiches with various best before dates in October into November.

The recall applies to New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, P.E.I. and Quebec but the products may have been sold nationally according to CFIA.

People should not consume the products and distributors and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products listed by the CIFA.

